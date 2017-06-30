Law firm forges new partnership with app specialist

An award winning Shropshire law firm has teamed up with a county IT specialist to introduce its latest digital development.

FBC Manby Bowdler has partnered with Shropshire based software developer Six Ticks to develop a new app for people to connect and engage with the firm.

The app, which is currently available for iPhone and Android mobiles and tablets, will provide up to date legal news, the chance to book onto upcoming events, and access to the firm’s 200-strong team through a comprehensive legal directory.

It also offers a single link to the firm’s dedicated social platforms that operate across a wide range of sectors, and in-app facilities to pay bills and provide reviews.

The new app is the latest investment in digital technology by FBC Manby Bowdler to ensure easy and clear communication.

Last year it introduced The Link App as a new way for lawyers and clients to liaise securely about the progress of cases.

The firm won the Customer Champion award at last year’s Shropshire Star Excellence in Business awards in recognition of its consistently high quality service.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “Digital technology is key to ensuring that our clients and other interested parties can stay in touch with us at the touch of a button, wherever they are.

“It will allow people to engage with us directly through easy signposting to our news and views and other social platforms. As more and more people are accessing information on the move, the app will cater for those who want to harness the power of digital technology, while our existing methods of communication remain in place for those who prefer a more traditional approach.

“The new app, coupled with our other communication systems, is part of our on-going strategy to constantly enhance the stellar service we offer,” she added.

Six Ticks Sales Director Stephanie Henson was closely involved in the app development.

She said: “With more people using smartphones and tablets than traditional computers or laptops now, mobile apps are becoming ever more important to businesses from a wide and varied range of sectors.

“The FBC Manby Bowdler mobile app provides a great way for customers to connect more closely with the firm, offering a free resource which is easy to use and provides up-to-date information and news straight to their mobile devices.”