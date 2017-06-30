Group of men racially abuse and assault 18-year-old man in Telford

A man has suffered injuries including broken ribs after being racially abused and assaulted by a group of men in Telford.

The incident happened on Friday 16 June in Red Kite Close, in the Leegomery area.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, had been walking around Leegomery Pools just off Leegate Avenue with friends when he was approached by a group of ten men, who are reported to have been shouting racial abuse at him.

The victim attempted to run away but fell over and was assaulted whilst on the floor.

He was left with cuts and grazes to his arms, legs and head, as well as injuries to his thumb and broken ribs that required hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 311s of 18 June.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org