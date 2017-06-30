Arts Alive recognised at national level

Arts Alive, the rural touring scheme for Shropshire and Herefordshire, has been confirmed as part of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio for the next four years.

With decreasing public funding available for the arts, it’s great to know that the value of the work the scheme does is recognised at a national level.

Arts Alive is a modestly-resourced organisation which brings a broad range of live, professional performances to community venues and audiences young and old across the two counties.

Arts Alive Director, Sian Kerry said: “We know that we can’t rely solely on public funding and are working hard to develop other funding streams but Arts Council England’s support gives us the core resources to bring top-quality theatre, music, dance and everything in between to audiences across Shropshire and Herefordshire. Being part of the national portfolio is a wonderful endorsement of the quality of what we do.

“We have great plans for the future, including more free, outdoor events for everyone to enjoy. We love working in partnership with other organisations that think outside the box! Most of all though, we are so grateful to the volunteer promoters and supporters whose enthusiasm and hard work enables us to bring regional, national and international talent to local audiences.”

In 2016 – 17, 7,500 people attended a live performance brokered by Arts Alive. Thousands more enjoyed films organised by the partner organisation, Flicks in the Sticks, as well as screenings from National Theatre Live and others – all in community venues, some reasonably large and well-equipped; others village halls with a capacity of just 60 people!