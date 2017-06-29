Warning issued as rogue traders target Telford area

Telford & Wrekin Council Trading Standards has issued a warning of rogue traders operating in the Telford area.

Residents are being warned that they may be difficult to recognise as often they will use smart new vans and professional looking leaflets or flyers.

The rogue trader typically calls at the doorstep uninvited or telephones unexpectedly offering one or more of the following services:

– Driveway repairs/block paving

– Roofing/roof repairs/roof cleaning/painting

– Gardening and tree lopping

– Mobility aids

– General external building repairs

Telford & Wrekin Council Trading Standards says the rogue trader will often have no formal training to carry out the work and some have links with distraction burglary.

If you think a rogue trader is working in your area call Trading Standards on 01952 381999 or West Mercia Police on the non-emergency number 101.

The warning has been issued by Telford & Wrekin Council Trading Standards working in partnership with West Mercia Police.