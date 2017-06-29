TSR’s Chris Hedley completes gruelling run in the sun

Chris Hedley, the head of building consultancy at leading regional surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts, admitted it was the toughest run he’s known after taking part in the Wales Trail Half Marathon for the second successive year.

Sweltering conditions meant it quickly became a gruelling experience for Chris and many of the other runners.

But he showed plenty of determination to complete a course which took in the trails and tracks of the world-renowned Coed y Brenin forest in the Snowdonia National Park.

Chris, who is based in TSR’s Telford office and lives in Shrewsbury, eventually completed the 13.5 mile course in two hours 40 minutes, a little behind the time he clocked 12 months ago when the conditions were much kinder for runners.

Chris, pictured, said: “It was a good race with a full entry, something like 600 people running the half marathon. It was a sweltering hot day and a very tough race. There were some open stretches on the hills and the valley section where the heat was bouncing off the forest track roads.

“It was the hottest conditions I’ve encountered but I got round – it was a question of mind over matter, just keep on going. The support and encouragement from the race organisers and volunteers was brilliant.”

Chris, a keen runner, added: “I was with a group of Shrewsbury Athletic Club runners. We stayed a couple of nights in a log cabin holiday park nearby which made it more of an event and a great weekend. I think next time I will enter the winter version of the race – perhaps I can better my time when it’s cold!”