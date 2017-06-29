Swindon sign Olly Lancashire after Shrewsbury Town departure

Swindon have signed Olly Lancashire on a two-year contract after the defender left Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent.
The 28-year-old was surplus to requirements at Shrewsbury Town and has been released by the club, paving the way for him to join recently relegated Swindon.
Lancashire signed on a free from Rochdale, and went on to make 16 league appearances for the club, scoring once.
He had a spell at Crystal Palace, before joining Southampton. Lancashire had three separate spells at Paul Hurst’s former club Grimsby Town.
The Basingstoke born centre-back played more than 50 games for Salop’s fierce rivals Walsall.
After a brief spell at Aldershot, Lancashire played 93 league games for Rochdale, scoring twice.
Swindon are hoping to mount a promotion push after relegation to League Two last season.
Former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood left his role as Director of Football, whilst ex-boss Luke Williams was dismissed.
David Flitcroft, the former Barnsley and Bury boss is now in charge of the one-time Premier League club.
