Radfield Home Care sponsor Dementia Appeal event

Local Elderly Home Care specialist, Radfield Home Care based in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, have announced that they are to be the main sponsor of this year’s Charity Fun Day in aid of the ‘Living Well with Dementia Appeal’ organised by Shropshire Charity Events in association with Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The event, known as ‘The Butterfly Effect’, will take place on Saturday 22nd July. The day kicks off at 8am when hundreds of people will cycle, run or walk to the Royal Shrewsbury hospital (RSH), followed by a Summer Fete at the Shropshire Conference Centre at RSH from 12 noon until 4.30pm.

As part of the sponsorship, Radfield Home Care will be supplying the event T-shirts for the running, walking & cycling activities in the morning, and are looking forward to having a stall at the event, raising money & awareness around this fantastic charity.

Sally Moran, Registered Manager commented, ‘We are delighted and really proud to be sponsoring the event this year. We have worked closely for many years with the SATH teams enabling our clients to have a seamless transition when they are ready to leave hospital. We take guidance from a great team of hospital staff, including nurses, OT’s, Physio’s, Memory Clinics and everyone in between to ensure we deliver the best care for all of our clients. Supporting this charity day, gives us an opportunity to show our dedication and support to the hard work that takes place across the healthcare sector, standing together and supporting each other, to create a stronger, more supportive, service that everyone will benefit from.”

Dementia affects over 800,000 people in the UK with the numbers set to rise to over 1 million by 2021. As an elderly home care specialist, a high proportion of Radfield Home Care’s clients live with this difficult & challenging condition and Radfield are continually investing in developing and expanding their in house resources and training for their care team to best support clients living with dementia. This provides carers with a wealth of knowledge and understanding to be able to care for their clients with a respectful & supportive approach.

Nick Holding, Senior Transformation Specialist at SATH commented, “I am delighted that Radfield Home Care will be our main sponsor for this year’s event. We rely on the generosity of sponsors and supports to help us run the event, and without this we could not do what we do each year. I can’t wait to see hundreds of people walking, running and cycling across Shropshire in the distinctive t-shirts which have been kindly supplied by Radfield Home Care. It looks like it’s going to be a brilliant day.”

Dr Hannah MacKechnie, Founder & Director of Radfield Home Care commented, “Radfield Home Care is a local company that started as Radfield Residential Home in Kennedy Road back in 1982. Our business is very much part of the local community and we are delighted to be able to sponsor such a fantastic community event and help our hospital raise money for a wonderful cause.”