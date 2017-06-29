Linder Myers Solicitors strengthens family law team

By
shropshirelive.com
-

Linder Myers Solicitors has strengthened its Family and Childcare law team with the appointment of Victoria Savage as a Solicitor in its Shrewsbury office.

Victoria Savage, Family Solicitor at Linder Myers Shrewsbury
Victoria Savage, Family Solicitor at Linder Myers Shrewsbury

Victoria studied Law at the University of Leicester and completed the Legal Practice Course at the College of Law, Chester, in 2009. Victoria immediately joined a prominent firm in Birmingham and worked through the ranks to qualification in 2012, working extensively across the West Midlands Court Circuit.

Victoria quickly developed a particular interest in care proceedings and domestic abuse, and now represents parents and victims of abuse within a range of family matters, covered predominantly by Legal Aid, and at all levels of the Family Court.

She has experience of a diverse range of matters, including non-accidental injury, substance issues, sexual abuse and cases involving an international element.

On her new appointment, Victoria comments: “I am very excited to have joined a team with such strength and depth of experience across a wide range of legal practices, and am eager to develop the range of family law services that we are able to offer our clients from Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas. I am sure that making such a worthwhile contribution to the locality in which I grew up will be especially rewarding.”

Victoria was born in Shrewsbury and has returned to live in the area with her husband and young family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR