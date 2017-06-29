Linder Myers Solicitors strengthens family law team

Linder Myers Solicitors has strengthened its Family and Childcare law team with the appointment of Victoria Savage as a Solicitor in its Shrewsbury office.

Victoria studied Law at the University of Leicester and completed the Legal Practice Course at the College of Law, Chester, in 2009. Victoria immediately joined a prominent firm in Birmingham and worked through the ranks to qualification in 2012, working extensively across the West Midlands Court Circuit.

Victoria quickly developed a particular interest in care proceedings and domestic abuse, and now represents parents and victims of abuse within a range of family matters, covered predominantly by Legal Aid, and at all levels of the Family Court.

She has experience of a diverse range of matters, including non-accidental injury, substance issues, sexual abuse and cases involving an international element.

On her new appointment, Victoria comments: “I am very excited to have joined a team with such strength and depth of experience across a wide range of legal practices, and am eager to develop the range of family law services that we are able to offer our clients from Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas. I am sure that making such a worthwhile contribution to the locality in which I grew up will be especially rewarding.”

Victoria was born in Shrewsbury and has returned to live in the area with her husband and young family.