It’s another School Games title for East Shropshire

East Shropshire has retained its title after the last rounds of competition in the 2017 Shropshire Homes School Games county secondary school finals.

The region, which includes schools in Bridgnorth, Shifnal and Much Wenlock, finished comfortably ahead of second placed Telford & Wrekin Burton Borough in this year’s competition, with Shrewsbury and South Shropshire tied in third.

The points have been amassed from a series of secondary schools sporting finals during the course of the academic year, held at a host of venues including Telford, Shrewsbury, Much Wenlock, Cleobury Mortimer and Ellesmere.

The final two rounds included Kwik Cricket at Wrekin College, which was won by Southall School from Telford, with Queensway Hadley Learning Community second, and Mount Gilbert third.

Ellesmere College then rounded off the programme by hosting golf and cricket finals, involving nearly 100 students.

Year seven golf was won by Oldbury Wells of Bridgnorth, with Charlton School in second, while William Brookes of Much Wenlock took the year seven boys’ cricket title, ahead of Church Stretton.

And in the year 7/8 cricket for girls, it was Burton Borough of Newport which triumphed, ahead of Charlton School in second, and Oldbury Wells in third.

The Shropshire Homes School Games are organised by county sports partnership Energize, with teams representing one of six areas – two from Telford, plus North Shropshire, South Shropshire, East Shropshire, and Shrewsbury.

Harry Cade, youth sport manager at Energize, said: “We organised things differently for the 2016/17 academic year. Instead of holding all the finals in Shrewsbury, we took them around the county, spread over a series of dates.

“It has been an excellent opportunity for schools in all corners of the county to get the chance to host top quality competition.”

THE FINAL POINTS TABLE

– East Shropshire – 183 points

– Telford & Wrekin Burton Borough – 134 points

– Shrewsbury – 115 points

– South Shropshire – 115 points

– Telford & Wrekin Langley – 109 points

– North Shropshire – 91 points