Ironbridge and Severn Gorge Lions ‘chained up’ at dinner

Members of Ironbridge and Severn Gorge Lions saw five times President, John Marsh, hand over the club’s chain of office this week, at a dinner held in the town’s White Hart Inn.

Members of the club, together with a growing number of Friends of Ironbridge Lions, saw last year’s vice president, Charlie Miller, get ‘chained up’ to take the lead for the coming year.

In his hand-over speech John Marsh thanked everyone for their efforts during his year of office. “I find it remarkable and admirable,” he said, “that despite many members being of ‘advancing years’ the club has managed to put on 30 fundraising events during the year and raise almost £10,000 to spend on deserving causes and community projects.”

Immediate Past President Mavis Derham presented the IPP award for the member who has made a significant impact on the club during the year to Lion John Boydell, for his innovative idea of collecting and selling scrap metal to aid the club’s admin fund.

Before handing over to Charlie, John made one final presentation to Lion Gordon Weston for his 100% attendance at club meetings this year. The attendance award came as no surprise to club members, as Gordon can boast the magnificent achievement of not missing a single meeting for the whole 38 years he has been a member of the club. Could this be a Lions Club record?