Former Shrewsbury Town striker signs new Crawley deal

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Matt Harrold will remain with League Two Crawley until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 32-year-old took charge of Crawley for the final game of last season, and was a contender to be made permanent manager.

However, the League Two club eventually plumped for former Liverpool, Leeds, and Australia forward Harry Kewell.

Harold spent the 2010/11 season at Shrewsbury Town – scoring nine times in 47 games.

He was on trial as Swedish outfit Orgryte IS, following his departure from Wycombe Wanderers; but opted to pen a deal with Salop.

Harrold scored his first goal in a blue and amber shirt in the August 2010 4-3 League Cup loss against Charlton Athletic.

The London born striker has notched 92 goals in 456 games for sides including Southend United, Bristol Rovers, and Yeovil Town.

Harrold told crawleytownfc.com: “I’m really happy to get it done. It’s taken a bit longer than I would have liked but I’m pleased it’s completed now.

“I feel like I’ve got a bit of a point to prove after my injuries and the tough season last year and I’m just looking forward to getting started again.”

Meanwhile, Crawley have announced that ex Salop striker James Collins has left the club in a £250,000 switch to Luton.

Article by: Ryan Hillback