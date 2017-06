A woman was released from her vehicle by firefighters following a collision on the A49 at Longnor this morning.

The incident happened at around 6.10am.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The female casualty was released from the vehicle, with fire crews making the vehicle electrically safe.

The A49 was closed between Dorrington and Church Stretton for a time following the collision.