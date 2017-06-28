Tranmere Rovers sign former Shrewsbury Town loanee George Waring

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Micky Mellon has swooped for one of his ex-players, George Waring, who signs a two-year deal at the club.

The 22-year-old was released by Premier League outfit Stoke City, paving the way for him to join National League side Tranmere Rovers.

Waring, who failed to score in 18 appearances for Town, will link up with his former boss as Tranmere target a return to the Football League.

The 6ft 5in forward was on the books at Everton, but moved to Stoke City in 2013.

He failed to make a first team appearance for the Potteries, but enjoyed loan spells at Barnsley and Oxford United.

Waring struck six times in 19 matches for the Tykes, but scored just once in 15 games for Oxford.

He spent a portion of last season at League Two Carlisle United, but failed to find the back of the net in 10 games.

Article by: Ryan Hillback