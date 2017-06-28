Telford man charged with child sexual offences

A former football coach at a Telford school has been charged for committing a number of child sexual offences.

Joe Daniel Hall aged 26 from Telford is charged with the following:

– One count of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch an image of sexual activity

– Two counts of inciting sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 whilst being an adult in a position of trust

– One count of sexual activity in presence of a child whilst being an adult in a position of trust

– One count of incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity

He has been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on 25 July, 2017.

The charges follow an investigation into incidents while he is reported to have been a football coach at a school in Telford between 2016 and 2017.