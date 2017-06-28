Shropshire architects appointed to landmark ‘Passive House’ project

A boutique architect practice in Shropshire has been chosen to deliver a landmark ‘Grand Design’ project.

Johnson Design Partnership, which is located on Station Lane in Bridgnorth, has been appointed by global property specialists Elemento Group to oversee final designs for a significant ‘Passive House’ in the South East of England.

The concept is a ‘fabric first’ approach to the delivery of a low energy building, where the requirement for space heating and cooling is minimised to an absolute.

JDP beat off international competition to win the contract and now has its team, including three senior architects, evolving the original planning application and design work of Seymour Smith Architects to ensure the construction detailing is stringent and meets the air tightness and thermal bridging required to deliver the expected energy performance.

Once completed, the 5-bedroom home will also showcase a range of stunning design features, including a large cantilever to the front of the building and landscaped gardens with a natural cooling water feature, whilst the property will actually be built into the landscape to reduce visual impact on the surroundings.

“This is a real coup for our practice and shows that small architects with an eye for design and the passion to push the boundaries of innovation can compete and win some of the most exciting projects in the world,” explained Vic Johnson, who founded Johnson Design Partnership in 2003.

“Elemento Group is a visionary developer and bought into how we would complete the challenging final designs and ensure that they are then project managed throughout the construction so that they deliver the energy requirements of a passive house, but also a property that offers the best in luxury living.”

He continued: “Our reputation with ‘Grand Designs’ was definitely a reason why we’ve been selected, with the RIBA recognised transformation of Old Wynd Cottage on a World Heritage Site and other exciting schemes proving the difference.”

In addition to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly buildings ever constructed, it will also be an ideal living space to work and relax.

This has meant that JDP has had to create space for a gym, an office, 5 ensuite bedrooms, staff room, large open plan kitchen/dining space and a balcony overlooking the landscaped grounds.

This latest project marks a strong start to the year for Johnson Design Partnership, with the practice currently working on tens of projects.