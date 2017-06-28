Police continue to appeal for witnesses following sexual assault in Stirchley, Telford

Police in Telford are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Havenwood, Stirchley, on Sunday, 25 June.

A woman in her 20s was walking along the road at around 9.30pm, when she was approached from behind from a man who then sexually assaulted her.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adrian Jones said: “As the victim was approached from behind, we have a very limited description of the man who assaulted her. We know he was wearing black woollen gloves and has been described as having a very strong, unpleasant body odour.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact police. I would also particularly like to appeal to motorists driving along Stirchley Avenue between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, 25 June who may have dashboard camera footage, to come forward.

“I understand how alarming this incident will be for the local community and West Mercia Police takes incidents of this nature very seriously. A full and thorough investigation is underway and reassurance patrols are also taking place in and around the local area.”

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 885s of June 25. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org