Local accountants strengthen specialist Tax Team at Whittingham Riddell

Shropshire and Wales based Chartered Accountants Whittingham Riddell LLP have strengthened their specialist tax team with the addition of two extra Chartered Tax Advisors (CTA), bringing their total to ten.

The Chartered Tax Advisor qualification is the highest tax qualification in the UK. The firm believes that strengthening their team of CTAs is a worthwhile investment, ensuring that they are able to offer their clients a consistently high level of technical and practical tax expertise.

With the economic future unsure and the Government calling a snap General Election last month, UK tax law is unpredictable and complex and the firm understands the importance of investing in skilled practitioners who will be best placed to advise their clients on all aspects of tax law.

The newest CTA additions are Allison Beer and Elizabeth Read.

The firm now have a total of 10 qualified Chartered Tax Advisors including two Partners and one Director.

Allison joined the Partnership in January this year and brings with her a wide range of accounting, audit and taxation experience, gained both within the UK and overseas. Qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 2007, a Chartered Company Secretary in 2014 and a Chartered Tax Adviser in 2016, Allison is a general accounting, personal and corporate tax practitioner, with a broad range of experience acting for owner managed businesses through to SME’s and multinational groups.

Elizabeth joined the firm in 2006 after completing her A-levels and has gained membership to both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and, most recently, The Chartered Institute of Tax (CIOT) whilst at the firm. Elizabeth is a manager in the firm’s specialist landed estates team specialising in Inheritance Tax, Capital Gains Tax and the taxation of Trusts, working with high net worth individuals, small rural businesses and trusts and estate clients.