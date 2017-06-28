Footballer Dave Edwards supporting charity rounders day this weekend

Wolves and Wales footballer Dave Edwards will be supporting a charity rounders fun day in Pontesbury this weekend in aid of the charity he has launched.

Dave and lifelong friend Ben Wootton have created the Little Rascals Foundation to provide help and support to Shropshire youngsters with disabilities, and their families.

The midfielder will be at Pontesbury’s Mary Webb School sports field this Sunday, July 2 for a fun day of rounders organised by the Nag Ladies rounders team.

Children’s games will get under way at 10am with youngsters not needing to be attached to a team. They can just come along and join in the fun.

A rounders tournament for adults – open to both men and women – will start at noon. Teams must have at least nine members and it costs £25 per team to take part. All proceeds will go to the Little Rascals Foundation.

Sunday’s other fun day attractions will include a bouncy castle, face painting, the Little Rascals Disco Dome and a soft play area while Kicca the Kangaroo will also make an appearance.

Cakes and refreshments will be available while there will also be a tombola and a raffle with many prizes, including a bronze birthday party for up to 20 children at the Little Rascals Indoor Soft Play Centre in Shrewsbury.

For more details and to enter a team, contact Jeanette on 07983 616892 or via email at nettysnetty@hotmail.co.uk