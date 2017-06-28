Female entrepreneurs gather in Shropshire as part of a national initiative

Dozens of female entrepreneurs gathered today in Shropshire as part of a national initiative to help 10,000 women in business across the UK.

The event, held at Wrekin College’s purpose-built business school, is part of the She Means Business Campaign, run by support group Enterprise Nation and social media giants Facebook.

Aimed at helping start-ups to build their brand awareness the workshop included a series of talks to help spark creativity, empower confidence and improve digital skills to grow business.

Among the guests speakers joining the expert panel today were Alison Battisby, founder of Avocado Social and Tracey Rous, director at Nathan Rous PR, together with director of Shropshire Enterprise Fay Easton.

Entrepreneurs Leanne Crowther from Flower and White and Carrie Bate from The Little Coffee Bag Co also joined the line-up to tell their start-up stories and give tips for success.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “It’s important news for the British economy that thousands of women are seizing opportunity and taking on board advice to help their businesses to thrive.

“Our experience shows those that take advice grow more successful and sustainable businesses. We’re only four months into an 11 month programme that is well and truly set to heat up over the summer even more, so the fact that it has taken off so quickly is testament to how helpful the content that is being delivered really is.”

An astonishing 6,000 women running busy businesses have already improved their digital skills thanks to the Facebook and Enterprise Nation partnership via a range of online and offline events and masterclasses and benefitted from free access to a suite of new online resources to help them take their business to the next level.

The initiative was launched in February and also hopes to unlock a £45m potential for the British economy.

Andy Hurd, Director of the Wrekin College Business School, said they were delighted the facility had been chosen to host the event.

“When we first talked abut building a business school it was always the aim for it to bring the school and business communities closer together and for pupils to see it actively used by industry leaders for a variety of uses and not just for studies,” he added.

“It is wonderful to see it open its doors to business women from across the region as part of a national campaign aimed at supporting female entrepreneurs.

“I am sure in doing so it will also inspire our pupils, particularly the girls, to make more of those links outside the classroom and to feel more at ease as they prepare for the world of work.”