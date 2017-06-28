Employment law seminar success for Telford solicitors

Over 40 delegates joined lawyers from a Telford firm to learn about how to avoid the common pitfalls in the world of employment law.

The team from Martin-Kaye Solicitors held their latest Top Ten Employment Blunders seminar at their offices in Euston Way, and the event has been hailed as a great success.

Employment Law Specialist, John Mehtam, who led the presentation, said the latest seminar had been organised specifically to support HR Managers and Managing Directors from the local Telford area.

“Our aim – as always with this kind of seminar – was to give our delegates an insight into the ever-changing UK employment legislation and share our experience of the most common pitfalls.

“We then share our advice to help businesses navigate through the increasingly-complicated minefield of law, to help them learn from other people’s mistakes, and so avoid drawn-out negotiations and expensive errors.

“We covered suggestions on how to tackle some of the most common workplace and HR issues including sickness absence, dismissals and poor employee performance – and perhaps more importantly, we looked at how to avoid these situations and protect your business.

“At Martin-Kaye, we’re committed to delivering effective and appropriate advice that really does make a difference to employers, and our short sharp seminars are designed to get right to the point.”

Mr Mehtam said similar presentations had also proved extremely successful across the wider Shropshire area, Wales, and the West Midlands, and more events were planned for the coming months.

“We were very pleased to see so many new faces at our latest seminar, and it was an excellent opportunity for delegates to meet solicitors from our other departments including commercial litigation, commercial property and corporate law too.

“Thanks to their knowledge and experience, we can deliver support in a whole host of situations that businesses may face, no matter how difficult the circumstances may seem.”