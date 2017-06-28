Derwen College students benefit from generous donations

A group of students have benefitted from the generous donations of local lodges in Oswestry who have sponsored the recent Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award expeditions.

The students have participated in the Awards for a number of years and the benefits to students include confidence building, team working as well as developing skills for life and independence skills.

“We are hugely grateful to The Basil Houghton Trust, Lodge of St Oswald, Fitz Alan Lodge, Cae Glas Lodge, Par 5 Foundation and the Shropshire Masonic Charitable Association for their generous donations to fund the Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition” Said Stephen Evans, Sports co-Ordinator at Derwen College. “The expeditions are great opportunities for the students to show their potential and really increase their independence skills. Representatives from the lodges have come in to hand over cheques and had the opportunity to meet the students and see the work that goes on here at Derwen.”

The Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards expeditions have included walking, overnight camping and canoeing on the River Wye and River Severn in rain, sunshine and everything else that the British weather threw at them.

Derwen College based in Gobowen, Shropshire is a residential specialist college for young people aged between 16 and 25 with learning difficulties and disabilities, the college is celebrating 90 years this year.