Brian Little a popular guest at Crossbar Foundation’s charity ball

Aston Villa football legend Brian Little was special guest as the Crossbar Foundation, a Shropshire charity, held a ball to mark its successful first year.

The former Villa player and manager attended the fundraising evening at the Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, and spoke about his career when interviewed by comedian Bill Woolland, the compere.

The charity event also featured live music from local band Sonic Boom.

The Crossbar Foundation was launched last August to support the quality and lives of young people in communities across Shropshire, often through sporting initiatives.

Gavin Cowan, a trustee for the Foundation, said it was an enjoyable night of celebration.

He added: “A huge thank you to everybody who came along and supported our first charity ball, which was the culmination of nearly a year’s hard but very rewarding work.

“It was a really enjoyable night that brought our community together to raise funds to benefit children through sport.

“We look forward to continuing to make a difference to the lives of local young people in some of the areas of deprivation in Shrewsbury and Telford where we have established strong relationships.”