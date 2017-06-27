Shrewsbury Town hope to become first club to offer safe standing

Shrewsbury Town have submitted proposals to become the first club in England to offer safe standing.

The bold move comes after fans requested the opportunity to submit proposals following a meeting at the Supporters’ Parliament.

It is hoped that £75,000 will be raised via a crowd funding initiative to get the plans off the ground.

Other clubs such as Fulham, Portsmouth, and Bradford City are interested in the idea; but Salop hope to lead the way.

Existing season ticket holders in the areas affected, will be offered the opportunity to move to another area inside the stadium.

Joint Parliament Chair Roger Groves, is keen for the idea to be implemented.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “There’s a clear demand from our fans for an area where they can stand safely.

“We see that at every game with several hundred choosing to stand at their seats, which is not that altogether safe.

“Rail seats will ensure that no-one falls over no matter how wildly they celebrate a goal, and by having a dedicated standing area, we believe that the overall atmosphere inside the stadium will be enhanced.

“For all those fans who prefer to sit, it will additionally mean that there will be no standing fans in their part of the ground, spoiling their view.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback