Police continue to appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Shrewsbury

By
shropshirelive.com
-

Officers from West Mercia Police continue to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Shrewsbury.

Police were called at 4.18pm on Thursday, 15 June to reports of a collision involving an 11-year-old girl and a vehicle on Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, 100 metres from the junction with the B4380 Shelton Road.

The girl, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short while later.

She was Olivia-Violet Sunshine Reeves who lived in Shrewsbury.

Investigating officer Simon Pond said:”We have had a good response from witnesses, however, from speaking to them, it is apparent that there may have been other people who either witnessed this collision, or the events after the collision. I would urge those people to contact police.

“We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white transit style van, the driver of a navy blue vehicle with a roof rack and a cyclist riding a push bike, the cyclist is described as a white middle aged man wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 528s of 15 June.

A 77-year-old man from Shrewsbury, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR