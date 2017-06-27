Police continue to appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Shrewsbury

Officers from West Mercia Police continue to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Shrewsbury.

Police were called at 4.18pm on Thursday, 15 June to reports of a collision involving an 11-year-old girl and a vehicle on Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, 100 metres from the junction with the B4380 Shelton Road.

The girl, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short while later.

She was Olivia-Violet Sunshine Reeves who lived in Shrewsbury.

Investigating officer Simon Pond said:”We have had a good response from witnesses, however, from speaking to them, it is apparent that there may have been other people who either witnessed this collision, or the events after the collision. I would urge those people to contact police.

“We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white transit style van, the driver of a navy blue vehicle with a roof rack and a cyclist riding a push bike, the cyclist is described as a white middle aged man wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 528s of 15 June.

A 77-year-old man from Shrewsbury, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.