Murder investigation underway following death of man at Halfway House

A murder investigation has been launched after a 67-year-old man from Shrewsbury was assaulted and died yesterday.

At around 4.40pm, paramedics attended a property at Halfway House where they found the man deceased with serious injuries to his head and torso. They reported the incident to police who are treating the death as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “At this time we are not sure what has happened and are trying to determine the man’s movements over the last few days. We are keen to speak to anyone that could have any information about the incident, or anyone who was in the area yesterday and saw anyone acting suspiciously.”

The victim’s next of kin has been informed and a post mortem is due to take place.

If anyone has information that may help police with their investigation they should call 101 and quote incident 598s of 26 June. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org