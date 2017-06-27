Man robbed, threatened and assaulted in Shrewsbury

Detectives in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a robbery close to the Emmanuel Church on Mount Pleasant Road.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday 23 June when the victim, a man in his 20’s, began to walk down an alleyway at the rear of the church.

What is described as an old style, silver Skoda Fabia pulled up behind the victim, who is then reported to have been pushed to the ground.

He was then assaulted by a group of up to five white men, who also threatened him with what is believed to be a bladed article, before taking an amount of cash, keys and a Kindle Fire tablet.

The men left in an unknown direction, leaving the victim with injuries to his head, body and legs.

Detective Constable Alan Dean of West Mercia Police said: “The victim was subjected to a particularly nasty attack that could have caused more serious injury.

“I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this are rare and that you will see an increased number of officers in the area while enquiries are carried out.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw any suspicious behaviour, or particularly a silver Skoda Fabia, we would like to hear from you.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen up to five white men, all described as speaking with Manchester accents and wearing dark track suits.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 668s of 23 July.