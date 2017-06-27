Man arrested on suspicion of murder at Halfway House

A 65-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.

The arrest was made after a 67-year-old man was yesterday found deceased at a property in Halfway House near Shrewsbury.

At around 4.40pm on Monday, paramedics attended a property where they found the man deceased with serious injuries to his head and torso. They reported the incident to police.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone that was in Tony’s Diner in Halfway House during the afternoon or evening of Sunday 25 June, or anyone who was in the area and saw anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone who was in the area on Sunday or Monday and may have information are asked to call 101 and quote incident 598s of 26 June.