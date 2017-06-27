Button & Bear celebrates Independent Bookshop Week

Button & Bear Bookshop on Castle Street in Shrewsbury is celebrating Independent Bookshop Week.

Running from June 24th until Saturday 1st July, Independent Bookshop Week is a campaign run by the Booksellers Association and its members to celebrate independent bookshops on the high streets of the UK & Ireland.

Button & Bear Bookshop on Castle Street in Shrewsbury opened on 16th September last year and has been really well supported by parents, grandparents and lovers of children’s books. The bookshop, which offers a wide range of children’s books, cards and gifts also has a coffee shop with an activity area and a hidden woodland room for activities and events. It is in the Woodland room that this week’s exciting Independent Bookshop Week events will be taking place.

As part of the celebrations Maisy Mouse will be visiting with her new book – Maisy Goes to the Bookshop. Storytelling events are being held all week with the chance to meet Maisy and take home a copy of her new book.

Louise Chadwick, owner of the family business says “This is our first Independent Booksellers Week but we are really excited to take part with lots of events for children from birth upwards. We are looking to welcome more authors, storytellers and hold lots more events in the forthcoming months and welcome the chance to share our own love of books with the wider community.”

Button & Bear runs regular events and works in partnership with others to offer a wide range of fun and activities. Their Summer Holiday programme will be out soon so do get in touch if you would like more information – manager@buttonandbear.co.uk