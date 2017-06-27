Award winning ‘Two’ to open at the Wightman Theatre in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s leading independent theatre, The Wightman Theatre, will be putting on a production of ‘Two’, written by Jim Cartwright, from Tuesday June 27 until Saturday 8 July.

This is a hilarious and moving play set in a public house. The Wightman Theatre will be dressed to resemble a northern pub, so the audience will feel fully immersed in the action. As BBC Radio 4 commented when attending a previous tour of Two by The Wightman team: “You can almost smell the smoke and taste the Boddingtons.”

The play features no fewer than 14 characters portrayed by just two professional actors – Holly King & Adrian Monahan. They play eccentric customers and the warring landlord and landlady. ‘Two’ won the Manchester Evening News Best New Play award in 1989 and has been in production somewhere in the world ever since.

Holly & Adrian make a sparky & highly entertaining duo on stage. Both have impressive acting careers, having appeared in many stage plays in the UK & abroad, also on films and TV. Adrian, who trained at The Manchester Metropolitan University School of Theatre, & is a renowned professional actor on the circuit, has stepped the boards at top theatres such as The Royal Exchange, Manchester and The Birmingham Rep.

Jim Cartwright appears on the Royal National Theatre’s Top Twenty list of modern playwrights. His writing has audiences captivated from the start to the end of the shows. ‘Two’ in particular is fast paced and funny. Audiences can expect scenes of love, laughter, lamentation, and lots of lager!

Tickets are £18 and £15 (concessions) and are available either in person at The Wightman Theatre, by phone on 0800 292 2116 or online at www.thewightman.co.uk