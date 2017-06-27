Arts Council England to invest more than £7.6 million in Shropshire

Arts Council England has unveiled its investment plans for the next four years through its new national portfolio.

The latest successful applicants to the capital programme were also unveiled today.

In Shropshire five organisations will receive funding, of which one will be new entrants to the portfolio and one will receive increased investment. The remaining portfolio organisations will continue to receive the same amount of funding as in 2017/18.

Over the four year funding period, 2018-2022, £7,248,076 will support organisations locally. In 2017/18 this is funding of £1,457,805, and in 2018/19, it will be £1,812,019, an increase of 24%.

The awards are one strand of Arts Council England’s total investment in arts and culture during 2018-22, which also includes the National Lottery funded Grants for Arts and Culture scheme and strategic funds used to support targeted programmes of work that deliver the ambitions set out in Great art and culture for everyone, Arts Council England’s 10-year strategic framework for the arts and culture.

The new National Portfolio consolidates and builds on much of the exceptional work done by the Midlands’ arts and cultural organisations during the current three year funding agreement. The new portfolio also invests in a wider range of organisations than ever before, giving more people in more places exciting art and culture on their doorstep.

One organisation in Shropshire will join the National Portfolio, the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) – based in Shropshire but with a national remit, they support more than 1,100 member museums through management and business guidance, workshops and training for staff. This investment will allow them to develop a new programme to help museums prosper by developing their business skills, their governance and engaging with more diverse audiences.

There will be an increase in funding to DASH (Disability Arts in Shropshire), a visual arts organisation that supports disabled artists to develop, providing mentoring and opportunities for them to make artwork. Increased investment will fund a new programme for disabled children and young people.

Levels of funding for the other National Portfolio Organisations, based in the Shropshire, will be maintained at existing levels to build on their excellent work and deliver high quality programmes for audiences across the Midlands and further afield to enjoy.

Peter Knott, Area Director, Arts Council England said: “We’re delighted to unveil our ambitious new portfolio reaching more people in more places across the Midlands than ever before.

“The Arts Council is investing more money than ever before outside London, we’re introducing 42 new organisations, including museums and libraries for the first time, as well as continuing to fund current organisations. We’ve been able to offer an increase to a small number of organisations we currently fund who made an exceptional case. The Midlands already boasts a vibrant cultural scene with an international reputation for excellence and we look forward to seeing more great art and culture being enjoyed by more audiences in more places.”

Peter Phillips, Chairman, Midlands Area Council, Arts Council England, said: “Everyone should have opportunities to enjoy great art and culture and this portfolio certainly promises to do just that. Building on the thriving arts and cultural organisations in the Midlands, we’re offering a greater diversity of organisations which is crucial to keeping our culture vibrant and representative of the country we live in. We want to support arts and cultural organisations to break down barriers and create more opportunities to bring creativity and talent to the fore.

“Our Area Council is made up of leaders from arts, culture, business and elected local councillors from across the Midlands who all offer their expertise in making these investments.”

The Arts Council has also announced that Ludlow Assembly Rooms will receive £350,000 funding through its Capital Funding programme.

Peter Knott, Area Director, Arts Council England, said: ‘This is fantastic news for the Midlands. Arts and culture plays a vital role in making the area a great place to live, work and study and we’re pleased to be investing in projects which will benefit local people and their communities. By ensuring arts and cultural venues have the buildings and equipment they need we are helping to ensure the region’s creative economy will thrive.

“There was exceptional demand for this scheme which meant that we had to make difficult decisions and unfortunately we were unable to fund some really great projects.”