Access all areas at Severn Valley Railway behind the scenes event

A rare chance to experience the inner workings of the Severn Valley Railway, including a range of its key restoration projects, will be on offer at its popular Peep Behind the Scenes event on Saturday, July 15th.

The SVR will be throwing open the doors to its signalboxes, engine sheds, carriage works and new Diesel Depot, allowing visitors a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work undertaken by its dedicated staff and skilled volunteers to keep the railway running on a daily basis.

Visitors will be able to see inside Kidderminster Signalbox, Carriage Works, Carriage Shed, Museum Signalbox, Diesel Depot and Turntable as well as the interior of a Class 52 ‘Western’. Bewdley North Signalbox, Paint Shop and Wagon Works will also be open.

At Highley, Wickham Trolley rides will be on offer, and visitors can climb into the cabs of No. 600 ‘Gordon’ and Standard Tank No. 80079 at The Engine House Visitor Centre.

Bridgnorth Signalbox, Locomotive Works, Paint Shop and Machine Shop will be open for visits and a goods train, hauled by locomotive No. 1501 or No. 7714 will be journeying along the length of the line, with demonstration shunting at Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

This year, visitors will be able to see the progress of several of the key restoration projects funded by the Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust.

A walk along the platform at Bridgnorth will take visitors to the Tourist Second Open 4399 carriage restoration and conversion project. Built in 1956, 4399 went into British Rail service on the Eastern Region mainline until 1983 when new Inter-City high-speed trains made it redundant.

It ran for several years on the SVR in its BR blue and grey livery before a repaint to 1950s Maroon, however it soon came out of service and had been languishing in storage for many years.

Last year, the Charitable Trust acquired it from its volunteer owners and secured £75,000 sponsorship from the Department of Transport to convert it into a wheelchair-accessible coach.

The project also includes the conversion of a further coach into a first-class dining facility for wheelchair users and their companions, which, when added to the rest of the SVR’s wheelchair-accessible fleet, will mean the Railway has arguably the best wheelchair-accessible facilities in the heritage rail sector.

Nestling in the Kidderminster Carriage & Wagon Paint Shop, LNER 24104 wheelchair-accessible coach is having its once-in-30-years refit. On its completion in September, the exterior will have received 13 coats of varnish, the roof canvas will have had four coats of white paint, and steady hands will have painted on 600 feet of primrose and vermillion stripes and applied 24.5 carat gold lettering as a finishing touch.

Also on site is restoration of GWR Third Class Dining Car 9654. Gifted to the SVR by the National Rail Museum, the coach will be treated to an overhaul of brakes and bogies, rewiring, new seating upholstery, renewed plumbing and new luggage rack brackets.

Finally, the transformation of 17401 Toad Brake Van will be on view at Bewdley. Owned by the SVR Charitable Trust and affectionately known as the Toad, 17401 is receiving urgent treatment by the LNER Carriage Group, having suffered from high levels of rust and general decay after years of outside storage.

The Carriage Group is appealing for donations to fund the on-going work necessary to get the Toad back into service, providing experience days, brake van rides and training opportunities for freight train guards.

Clare Gibbard, the SVR’s marketing and communications manager, said: “Ever-popular with enthusiasts and general visitors alike, Peep Behind the Scenes enables visitors to gain a rare insight into both the inner workings of the Railway, which allow it to function on a daily basis, as well as a glimpse into the many restoration projects underway behind the scenes.”

Normal rail fares will apply on the day, and Wristbands permitting access to the attractions and sites are available to purchase for £5 per person from Kidderminster, Bewdley and Bridgnorth Booking Offices. This wristband can be purchased on the day. All wristband sales during the day will go towards SVR Charitable Trust funded projects. Children aged 15 and under do not need to purchase a wristband, but must be accompanied at all times.

Subject to operational requirements, the attractions will be open from 10.30am, with last admission at 4.30pm, and closing at 5pm (unless otherwise stated).