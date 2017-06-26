Witnesses sought to fatal collision near Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision which happened near Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The incident happened on the B4386 Yockleton to Stoney Stretton road at around 9.50am.

A Fiat Panda was travelling towards Yockleton and a BMW motorbike and sidecar was being ridden in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided. A Ford Galaxy was damaged by debris from the collision.

The rider of the motorbike – a man in his 50s – suffered head injuries and later died.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 250S of June 24.