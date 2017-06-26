West Felton gears up for Carnival

A fun-packed spectacular is once again set to hit the streets of West Felton on Sunday 16 July 2017.

Come and line the streets for 1pm to see the carnival festivities begin with the Carnival King and Queen, Jake Forsyth and Layla Swain, and their attendants: Toby Richards, Mia Gascon-Thomas, Caleb Swain, Evie Pritchard, Neve Marmaras, Hollie Eddies, Rhys Foulkes – Williams, Olivia Pritchard, William Hinton and Molly Dulson leading a grand procession of decorated floats through the village from 1.00pm starting at the Punch Bowl pub.

“This year’s entertainment includes Andrew Healey the stilt walker, Border Counties Gymnastics, Steam Traction Engine, Hope House Choir, The Clerics Morris Dancers, Shropshire Falconry, West Felton School Dancers, the Porth-y-Waen Silver Band,” explained Eileen “There’s truly something for everyone, including Simon Airey the Animal Man with his snakes and scorpions plus a fun fair with a carousel ride and a caricaturist.”

“The village’s playing fields on Tedsmore Road (SY11 4EH) will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun” she added.

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a tombola, bric-a-brac stand, bottle stall with the tea, cakes and ice cream courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute, a fully-licensed bar, tasty BBQ, Amber’s Pizzas and the legendary carnival grand draw with a 1st prize of £100.

Admission is just £2 for adults and FREE for children/senior citizens with events and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

There is currently a couple of pitches left for stalls so if you’re involved in a “cottage industry” or have something interesting to sell then why not have a stall at this year’s carnival – to book a stall please contact Eileen on 01691 610629. Find us on Facebook for more information.