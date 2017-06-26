Marcus Bean to headline demo stage at Cosford Food Festival

It’s just a month to go until the 5th annual Cosford Food Festival takes place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford and this year, organisers have lined-up popular TV Chef Marcus Bean to headline on the demo stage both days.

Marcus will be showcasing his passion for great food at the event on 22-23 July which attracts in excess of 13,500 visitors.

The Shropshire based chef began his career as a pig farmer and is now chef and owner of Brompton Cookery School, near Shrewsbury. A self-taught chef, whose passion for cooking drove him to win Channel 4’s ‘Iron Chef UK’ in 2010 was just the start of Marcus’ TV career. He has also been a regular chef on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ cooking for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and cooked on Channel 5’s ‘The Saturday Show’ and ITV’s kids cooking show ‘Munch Box’. Now a regular chef and host at The BBC Good Food Show, Marcus travels around the country working and cooking with the best UK chefs including Mary Berry, James Martin and Tom Kerridge to name a few.

Despite being busy with TV appearances and demoing at food shows around the country, Marcus and his wife Jenny, own and run ‘Brompton Cookery School’ and Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast with their three daughters, teaching a full range of courses, growing lots of their own produce in the gardens as well as catering for events around the country. His recipes feature online for ‘Tesco Real Food’ and in print for magazines such as ‘Delicious,’ and his first book ‘Chicken – The new classics’ is seen on many a kitchen bookshelf. Marcus will be cooking live on the Cosford Food Festival demo stage at 2pm both days and festival organisers are confident his culinary skills and charm will prove popular with foodies.

As the festival fast approaches, preparations are well underway to make this year’s event the biggest and the best yet and organisers promise to deliver a jam packed programme of cooking demonstrations to inspire visitors to get creative in the kitchen! Experts will be passing on their years of knowledge and expertise to visitors and offering tips and advice on how to serve up the perfect dish.

Joining Marcus on the demo stage are a mix of local speciality chefs including:

On Saturday 22 July: Tettenhall based Tom Robinson, owner of French street food business ‘La Grande Viande’, Michel Nijsten, executive head chef at ‘The Albright Hussey Manor’ near Shrewsbury, Lee Delanges, founder and head chef of ‘Baked in Brick’ from Birmingham and Shropshire’s artisan baker Robert Swift of Swifts Bakery.

On Sunday 23 July: The award winning Suree Coates, chef patron of the much acclaimed ‘King and Thai’ in Broseley, former London restaurateur and founder of Orchard Pigs Rob Didier, the award winning butcher and deli owner Steve Robinson from Wolverhampton and Shropshire’s ‘The Veg Patch Kitchen’ owner Kath Corfield who is a passionate bread maker.

RAF Museum Cosford Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have Marcus on-board for this year’s festival. He has a very busy schedule so when he said he would love to come along, we were over the moon. Marcus will be cooking live on the demo stage both days and we are sure he will be a huge hit with visitors. Many of the other demo chefs are exhibiting at the festival, so why not sample their produce and food over the weekend – a real treat for visitors.”

A tasty line-up of over 90 local producers will be heading to the Cosford Food Festival on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July, which promises to serve up the very best food and drink the Midland’s has to offer. Held in the unique setting of the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, a bustling food market will showcase some of the region’s finest artisan produce and locally brewed beverages. On top of 66 popular favourites, over 30 new producers will be joining the Cosford Food Festival for the first time, making this year’s event the biggest and the best yet.

If browsing all the stalls and watching the live cooking demonstrations makes you hungry, fear not, foodies can feast on delicious street food with flavours from around the world. The diverse menu on offer will include everything from Indian, Italian and French cuisine to a taste of the Caribbean with Cuban and Mexican food to tempt visitors. Gourmet burgers, hot dogs and ribs along with chicken tikka flatbreads are the perfect hot food option for those who love a summer BBQ….all washed down with a freshly ground cup of coffee or maybe a glass of fizz from the Champavan! For those who can’t resist something sweet, traditional dairy ice creams, waffles, crêpes and milkshakes will all be on offer.

Plus, there will be live music and plenty of entertainment for the entire family taking place over the whole weekend, making the event a great family day out!

The Cosford Food Festival will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July and admission is just £5 per adult, with family rates available.

Tickets to the festival are now available to purchase in advance via the museum website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford where you will also find a full list of exhibitors.