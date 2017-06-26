Shrewsbury Town sign defender Zak Jules from Championship Reading

Shrewsbury Town have completed their fifth signing of the post-season, as highly rated defender Zak Jules signs a two-year deal.

Jules joins Arthur Gnahoua, Lenell John-Lewis, Jon Nolan, and Rory Huntbach – in penning terms with the club.

But the acquisition of Zak Jules is probably the most eye catching – particularly considering he turned down a new deal at Reading.

Reports also suggest that the Scottish youth international had offers to sign for Championship and Premier League clubs.

Jules did not make a first team appearance for Reading – but he made his name with Scottish outfit Motherwell, scoring once in 10 games.

He has also spent time on loan with non-league outfits Hemel Hempstead and Braintree – whilst featuring twice for the Scottish U21 side.

Jules is keen to repay the faith that manager Paul Hurst has shown in him.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’ve just come back off of a loan to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, and just that taste of first team football made me want it more, so coming here on a permanent two-year deal is mentally better for me.

“If the gaffer wasn’t keen on bringing me in then it wouldn’t have been appealing, because you always want to be somewhere where you’re wanted and valued.

“He’s shown that to me and hopefully I can repay him when we get started and we can get some good results and have a really good season together.

“It’s down to me to gain the manager’s trust, and to prove that I am good enough to play in his side.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback