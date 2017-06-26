Shrewsbury Town loan Ebou Adams from Norwich City

Shrewsbury Town are wasting little time in recruiting new players, as they take youngster Ebou Adams on loan from Norwich City until January.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Carrow Road, and like fellow new signing Zak Jules has experienced life in a Braintree shirt.

Adams spent last season at the National League side – scoring five goals in 27 appearances for the club.

Former Norwich City boss Alex Neil, beat competition from Premier League clubs to lure the midfielder in 2016 from Dartford.

He is yet to make a first team appearance for the club, but has caught the eye in the development set-up.

Manager Paul Hurst believes the midfielder can add battle qualities to his side.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I like him because he’s got that drive, you can see it in him, he’s stood out for me when I have seen him, and he wants to fight and scrap, as well as play.

“He’s very tenacious, he puts his foot in, he gets up and down and covers the pitch well.

“I like the fact that he’s a fighter and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback