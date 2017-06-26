Shrewsbury High School nominated for two Education Business Awards

Shrewsbury High School is celebrating after being nominated for two awards at this year’s Education Business Awards, to be held in London in July.

The first category is the Community Award which recognises schools working in partnership with other public sector bodies on projects that bring specific benefits to the local community.

Last year Shrewsbury High School won this category for its Biomedical Conference and programme that ensures prospective medical students can access the best advice and direction for a career in medicine. This year it is the school’s Young Oxbridge Conference that is shortlisted. The conference has been running for two years and welcomes talented students from all over Shropshire to learn more about improving their chances of getting into Oxford or Cambridge. Admissions tutors and graduates from the two universities address boys and girls from local schools who are hoping to attend the world’s top universities.

Shrewsbury High is also nominated in the STEM award category which recognises the provision of a first class environment for teaching STEM subjects. At Shrewsbury High School, this ranges from the international ‘Maths in Motion’ scheme help children from age 9 into STEM through the application of Mathematics and Engineering concepts to virtual reality Formula 1 racing cars to the award-winning LEGO robotics outreach programme and Science Clubs that focus on experimentation to instil enthusiasm and are frequently oversubscribed. To breakdown stereotypes in Engineering girls design and build full scale electric racing cars, which compete in the ‘Greenpower National Championships’ at Rockingham Race Track and girls leaving SHS achieve scholarships across a broad range of STEM subjects.

Former SHS pupil Emilie Weaving recently won the National GDST Emerging Talent Award for Engineering, as she pairs her professional work in powertrains with an involvement in elite Motorcycle Racing.

This is the 12th national awards shortlisting for the school in the last four years.