Police investigate serious sexual assault in Stirchley, Telford

West Mercia Police is investigating a serious sexual assault which took place in Stirchley, Telford yesterday.

A woman was walking in Havenwood, Stirchley at around 9.30pm when a man approached and sexually assaulted her.

The woman, in her 20s, approached a member of the public for help, who then called police.

Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “I understand that news of this incident will be alarming for the local community. West Mercia Police takes incidents of this nature very seriously. A full and thorough investigation is underway and reassurance patrols are also taking place.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact police; the information you have could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 885s of June 25. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org