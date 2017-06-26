MP challenges Barclays over Craven Arms bank closure decision

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has criticised the decision by Barclays to close their branch in Craven Arms, the last bank branch in the town.

Mr Dunne said he was seeking an urgent meeting with the Regional Director of Barclays in Craven Arms, to make the case for keeping a branch in town, and would work with local representatives to put forward their case.

Barclays have announced their intention to close the branch from 6th October 2017.

Mr Dunne said: “I am appalled by this decision by Barclays to remove their branch from Craven Arms, when it is the last bank branch in town.

“This service is very important to both those banking personally or for businesses. So I am seeking an on-site meeting with the Regional Director as soon as possible, to make clear why the branch should remain in Craven Arms.

“I will be working with local Shropshire Councillors David Evans and Lee Chapman, as well as Craven Arms Town Council, to coordinate a strong response.”