Council leader hits back at Telford’s 50th anniversary fund criticism

Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Cllr Shaun Davies has hit back at criticisms of a fund earmarked to celebrate Telford’s 50th anniversary next year.

Conservative leader, Cllr Andrew Eade, has claimed that money shouldn’t be spent on the celebrations and MP Lucy Allan has also spoken out against the funding.

But Cllr Davies hit back. “It is a milestone in the history of the area and it is an opportunity for the whole community to come together to celebrate what is good about the whole Borough over the course of the whole year.

“It will be an opportunity to celebrate our heritage, an opportunity to come together to reflect on what has happened in the life of Telford since 1968 and we want to use it as an opportunity to set the ball rolling on legacy projects that will make a difference in the community for years to come.

“From lighting up key landmarks across the borough to working with Town & Parishes within the Borough to reinforce what makes them special too – it is an opportunity to do something good and positive across the whole year. And it is our view that we need to do all we can to bring communities together at what feels like the most divided and dangerous period in our lifetime.

“The official programme has not yet been released which in effect means Cllr Eade, Lucy Allan and the Local Conservatives just don’t like the principle of bringing the Community together through these celebrations. How can you criticise something you do not know the details of? They have a track record of it – they were against the Councillors pride fund which has helped fund 100’s of community projects since its creation by us. They criticised the creation of the High Street Fund which was designed to start getting activity back onto our Borough High Streets. They were against the Southwater Development even though it has added a much needed vibrant heart to the Centre of the Town. They are against measures to improve the standard of housing in the private rented sector. They have been against investment in job creation in the Town.

“They say you shouldn’t be defined by the list of things you are against. I wouldn’t want to be defined by the list of things they are against – it’s pretty grim.”

Last week the Council also announced further investments into Borough High Streets, reducing youth unemployment, monies for Rights of Way and monies to tackle parking issues across the Borough.

Cllr Davies added “I note with interest that Cllr Eade and the Local Conservatives had nothing positive to say about those things too.”