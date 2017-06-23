Unique garden of remembrance created at Attingham Park

A unique garden of remembrance has been created at a Shropshire stately home, using more than 700 handcrafted metal flowers.

Severn Hospice, which cares for people and their families living with a terminal illness, has temporarily transformed the walled garden at Attingham Park with a display of more than 700 of its copper and brass forget me nots.

Forget me nots symbolise love and memories and the charity has worked with the British Ironwork Centre to create the ornamental flowers which will be sold to raise funds.

Elodie Home, Legacy and In Memoriam Advisor at Severn Hospice, said: “We wanted to create a beautiful keepsake that people would want to treasure in remembrance of anyone they held dear, not just someone we may have cared for.

“Our forget me nots are handcrafted in copper and brass and designed to be outdoors where they will catch the light and reflect their surroundings and then age gradually and gracefully, taking on a beautiful natural patina as they change over time.

“Our original appeal last year raised more than £90,000 thanks to the generosity and support of local people.

“By choosing to celebrate the life of a loved one with this forget me not, people are helping Severn Hospice be there for the next family who needs our help. Last year, we were able to help more than 2,000 people referred to us and every penny we raised will have made a difference to those families.”

The display at Attingham Park is open to the public from today until Monday 3 July.

The forget me nots are available from the Severn Hospice website and receptions in Shrewsbury and Telford and from its community shops.