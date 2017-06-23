Shrewsbury restaurant ready to thrive again

A restaurateur who moved away to study has returned to his hometown to take on an iconic building.

Harry Wyatt, 27, opened House of Grain – formerly The Cornhouse – on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, after spending around four months renovating the building.

Harry, from Underdale, quit his job on a management graduate programme in Manchester and moved back in with his mum in Shrewsbury to take on the challenge.

He said: “I just love the industry, I have been in it all my life and I wanted to come back to where I’m from and have something of my own.

“I am passionate about good food, about local suppliers and organic and free range food, as well as good beer too.

“I am very excited about House of Grain and what it is becoming, it is going to be a place for everyone to visit, welcoming anyone.”

Since taking it on Harry has invested in moving the location of the bar in the building, painted and installed new tables and chairs.

He said he wants to capitalise on the areas of Shrewsbury that are a bustling nighttime economy at the moment.

“I wanted to be sympathetic to the building’s history and provenance,” he said.

“It hadn’t been completely renovated for around 30 or 40 years so we thought this was important.

“It is a change of style, younger and more relevant, what I would call a casual city vibe.

“I don’t like pretence – good food should be for everyone and I want to make this a place for everyone.”

“It is extremely exciting,I am determined to make a success of it and I look forward to meeting all our customers.”

The building had been empty for more than nine months since the previous owners gave up the lease.

Halls Commercial has been marketing this opportunity and James Evans, from Halls, said Harry is the perfect proprietor.

He said: “We had a number of people interested in The Cornhouse because it is in such a prominent location in Shrewsbury and a very popular building.

“It has been a restaurant for many years and we believe Harry is the perfect person to take it on and make a success of it.”