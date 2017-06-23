Shrewsbury business celebrates worldwide success 20 years on

A Shrewsbury-based company is about to celebrate twenty years of trading, having grown from a one-man band to a booming multi-national business.

Nestled in the heart of Shrewsbury, many will not be aware of an independent consultancy specialising in environmental water management called Hafren Water.

Founded by Company Director Chris Leake and established to operate in a different way to its larger competitors, Hafren Water has successfully grown in-line with the values based framework that was originally set in place in 1998.

Having experienced the conflicts of delivering a service within a large organisation, Hafren Water Founder and Director, Chris Leake, was very focused on creating a business that would develop along a different set of standards and values. Wanting the objectives of Hafren Water to concentrate on exceptional service quality and delivery, above solely profitability, Chris and the on-going growth of Hafren Water stand testament to this alternative business model.

Chris expands: “If a company’s goal is simply to make high profits it can lead to problems with the end serving to justify the means. For example, if the objective is to finalise sales, it might be tempting to promise everything to accomplish that – even if the promises cannot be met. If maximising profits is the goal, it could become easy to justify cutting costs, even if that means compromising the quality of the services provided. Back in 1998, I wanted to build a business that would grow based on excellent reputation and the ability to provide the highest standard of service. Looking at what we have achieved so far, I am very pleased to say that by honouring the foundations established at the beginning of our story, we continue to achieve our objectives.”

Inspiring the development of the continually growing team at Hafren Water, Chris’s vision of a more considerate organisation has organically developed collaboration, innovation, and greater engagement within the workforce.

Chris continues: “As a team, we all understand ‘what we do’, ‘why we do it’ and ‘how we do it’, which has been key to building the work culture that we enjoy today. All being focused on the same objectives and high standards has helped us to offer a better quality of service to our clients, to maintain the long-term relationships that we enjoy with them.”

Working throughout the world in places such as Africa and Russia, Hafren Water is a Shropshire business first and foremost and has always been careful to keep a local focus. Named after the Welsh name for the River Severn (Hafren), the business actively supports a number of international, national and local charities, including Medic Malawi, Lingen Davies and Chester Zoo.

Chris and his team are currently working hard to help and support farmers throughout England and Wales through the appeals process for the Nitrate Vulnerable Zone (NVZ) allocations. A significant support to the many large-scale building projects currently in progress across Shropshire, Hafren Water advises on surface and groundwater management, water supply, water quality, flood risk, monitoring and regulatory compliance for organisations across the UK.