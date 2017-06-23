Saxonby Group launches new ground working company

A new construction industry ground working company has been launched in Shropshire.

Although a separate business in its own right, Saxonby (Groundworks) Ltd is part of the Shrewsbury-based Saxonby Group. It will offer customers the full range of services required prior to the start of any construction or civil engineering project, such as excavating and laying foundations, drainage ditches, sewers, footpaths and driveways, preparation for the installation of other essential utilities and road building. The Saxonby Group holds all required accreditation and health and safety qualifications to work on public highways.

The new company combines over 100 years’ experience of the previously sub-contracted groundworks team with Saxonby’s business knowledge and acumen. A well as working on the numerous projects currently on Saxonby’s expanding order book, its services will also be presented to the region’s architects, public authorities, house builders, civil engineering and infrastructure operators.

Saxonby director James Wood said: “Saxonby Groundworks is a result of Saxonby Group’s organic business growth and development. To bring the ground working aspect of our operations in-house is a benefit, but we also realise that move has huge potential in enabling us to pitch for a variety of multi-service project tenders. We have created a hard-working, highly-experienced and professional specialising in an area of construction that we’re already specialists in!”