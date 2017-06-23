Reviive installs its free-to-play piano at Shrewsbury Market Hall

Shropshire recycling and resale organisation Reviive has installed its free-to-play piano on the second floor of Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Based on an idea originated by the worldwide Street Pianos organisation, the aim is to encourage budding musicians to showcase their talents while at the same time entertain the public. The upcycled piano, donated to Reviive in 2015, was previously located in Shrewsbury Shopping Centre and Cineworld cinema.

The official launch of the installation will take place at midday on Saturday 01 July, when shoppers will be entertained by pianist Adam Knight, singer Libby Gliksman and friends.

Julie Hotchkiss, retail manager at Reviive, said: “So far, we’ve had the piano in some interesting venues and thanks to the support and cooperation of Kate Gittins at The Market Hall, we think this will be the best yet. Our street piano is a creative and fun way for people to share music, whether playing on their own, with a few friends as a small acoustic band or even with an accompanying choir.”

Kate Gittins, facilities manager at The Market Hall Shrewsbury said: “Installing a street piano adds yet another dimension to our venue and can only enhance its reputation as one of the most eclectic and interesting places to shop in Shrewsbury and we look forward to hearing some super music, from the vast array of talent we have in the town, over the coming months.”