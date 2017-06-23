Hundreds expected to take part in Charity Fun Day next month

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will hold its annual Charity Fun Day on July 22 in aid of the Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

The Charity Fun Day will start at 8am when hundreds of people will cycle, run or walk to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as part of the annual hospital-to-hospital fundraiser – this year known as the Butterfly Effect. This will be followed by a Summer Fete at The Shropshire Conference Centre at RSH from 12noon until 4.30pm.

Lots of people attended the separate events in 2016 but this year it has been decided to combine to get even more people from the community involved, to create a fantastic atmosphere and raise thousands of pounds for SaTH’s Dementia Appeal.

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH, said: “Our hospitals are a big part of the local community and following the success of last year’s Fun Day we wanted to make the event bigger and better for all the family.

“We encourage as many people as possible to come on site and enjoy the number of exciting activities whilst also getting the chance to learn about what we do and the healthy messages we promote.

“We launched the three-year Living Well With Dementia Appeal at last year’s Fun Day. The money raised will provide a number of benefits for patients to improve ward and outpatient departments so that they are dementia-friendly.”

The day will start with The Butterfly Effect – sponsored by Radfield Home Care – at 8am when the first cyclists will leave RSH on a 50-mile circular bike ride. They will be followed by cyclists taking part in a 35-mile bike ride from the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford to RSH and an 18 mile bike run from PRH to RSH.

Runners and walkers are able to enter distances of 18 miles (PRH to RSH), nine miles (starting in Upton Magna) and a circular 5K walk starting from RSH.

The Summer Fete at RSH will begin at 12pm and finish at 4.30pm with an array of health workshops, crafts and produce stalls, a tombola and lots more family-friendly entertainment.

Activities and events on the charity fun day will include:

• Shropshire Big Bake cake competition

• Health workshops

• Children’s Corner with face painting and bouncy castle

• Refreshments

• Crafts and local produce stalls

Nick Holding, Senior Specialist in the Kaizen Promotion Office at SaTH and organiser of the hospital-to-hospital fundraiser which this year is called the Butterfly Effect, said: “It is really exciting to merge the two events to create the Charity Fun Day.

“We’re hopeful that we will raise lots of money for the Living Well With Dementia Appeal having already raised close to £100,000 for good causes throughout the six years of the hospital-to-hospital fundraiser.”

The cost to enter the Butterfly Effect fundraiser is £10, all of which goes to Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entry to the Summer Fete is free, although car parking charges do apply. Anyone wishing to sponsor the event or have a stall should register via the Shropshire Charity Events website or email members@sath.nhs.uk

Wenlock Spring and Radnor Hills are also sponsoring the event by providing water to everyone taking part in the Run, Walk, Cycle event.

For more information visit www.shropshirecharityevents.co.uk