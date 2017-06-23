Former Telford man sentenced to 16 years in prison for child sex offences

A former Telford man was today sentenced to 16 years in prison at Shrewsbury crown court after being found guilty of a string of child sex offences.

James Heywood, aged 68, previously of Telford and now living in Willenhall, Wolverhampton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury crown court.

A jury found him guilty of three counts of indecent assault, four counts of rape, two counts of indecency with a child, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity with a child.

The offences took place between 1989 and 2016 and involved three girls aged between 11 and 15 at the time of the offences.

He was found not guilty of one count of causing sexual activity with a child, one count of rape and one count of indecent assault.

While investigating, officers discovered his victims had been convinced by Heywood that they would not be believed if they reported his crimes.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Cindi Henry said: “The astounding bravery shown by those who suffered at the hands of Heywood has helped put a stop to his prolific and predatory actions.

“We are determined to continue working with a range of partners to safeguard victims and prosecute offenders and I’d like to recognise the brave steps his victims have taken to put him behind bars.

“Tackling sexual and physical abuse of children and young people will remain a priority for West Mercia Police but protecting children and young people is all of our responsibility, it’s vital that we work with the public to identify individuals who prey on vulnerable children and empower young people to speak up.”