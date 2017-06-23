Farmer and Countryfile presenter Adam Henson heads to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Famous farmer and steadfast Sunday evening TV favourite Adam Henson is heading to Theatre Severn in September, extolling the virtues of the British countryside in conjunction with his widely celebrated book ‘Like Farmer, Like Son’.

Adam will share stories about farming life, his TV career and the running of the picturesque Cotswold Farm Park, together with his thoughts on British agriculture, followed by a Q&A session and a post-show ‘meet and greet’ book signing.

In 2001, Adam Henson was chosen from over 3,500 applicants to become a TV presenter on BBC One’s flagship rural affairs programme ‘Countryfile’. Though the programme takes Adam to a huge range of destinations, he often presents from the farm at home, providing the opportunity to describe first-hand the life of a livestock and arable farmer in these modern times.

Perhaps a natural choice for the role, Adam’s familiarity with the media world began way before his appointment: his grandfather, Leslie Henson, was a comedian, his father, Joe Henson, presented a countryside TV programme with Angela Rippon and Adam’s uncle, Nicky Henson, is an actor who has appeared in films and TV programmes including Fawlty Towers, Inspector Morse and Downton Abbey. Adam continues to carry the torch for the Henson family with his own unique brand of charisma and passion for rural living.

Since joining the Countryfile team, the programme has progressed from strength to strength, now watched by over nine million viewers every Sunday, who look forward to seeing Adam address the issues that modern day farmers face in his own inimitable way.

Adam explains: “Working as a farmer and TV presenter is exciting and rewarding, particularly as the public are now much more engaged with the countryside, as farmers are with consumers. I believe the food supply chain has some amazing opportunities and Britain produces the best food in the world”.

Adam’s visit to Theatre Severn will provide an entertaining insight into British country life, presented by one its very best exemplary champions of modern rural living.

For more information and to book tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk