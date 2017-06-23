Crumbling eyesore replaced with new homes

Tenants have applauded a Shropshire affordable housing developer for their new homes, which have replaced a run-down block of flats.

The crumbling eyesore on Brunel Road in Dawley, which included eight flats and a bedsit, was demolished last year and replaced with four semi-detached homes, thanks to The Wrekin Housing Trust. Among the new tenants is Julie Trevor, who works as a healthcare assistant with the district nurses.

She said: “I love everything about my new home – the location is excellent as I can easily get into town, and it is so light and fresh.

“My job involves a lot of travelling and the road links are great from Brunel Road, so it makes my job much easier. I work in the community, visiting house-bound patients, and it can be a tough job which takes a lot of energy and time. So, I’m thrilled that I have a beautiful home where I can relax at the end of the day.”

Julie’s three bedroomed home provides plenty of space for her and husband Robin along with their 17-year-old daughter Bethany, who is preparing to take her A-levels. Every year the family have students staying with them from Spain and Mexico who are visiting schools in the area.

“The students come to us through the Telford School of English and usually they are aged 14 to 15 years old,” said Julie. “It will be great to provide the students with a fresh new home to come and stay in when they visit us.”

Joanne Hall, The Wrekin Housing Trust’s area manager for Dawley, said: “We are really pleased to welcome the new residents to Brunel Road.

“These are four wonderful homes which provide tenants with modern kitchens and bathrooms, as well as gardens and parking. The houses replace a block of flats, which had become outdated, and they are a definite improvement. I have no doubt that our new tenants are going to love living here.”