Shropshire care company organises bake sale for charity

A Shropshire care company is hosting a bake sale in August to raise funds for a blood cancer charity.

Sentinel Care Services is planning the event at Southwater, Telford Town Centre, on August 19 between 9am and 5pm and staff from the firm will be baking on the run-up to the day in the hope of raising as much money as possible for Bloodwise.

Other attractions are being planned for the day and include a raffle for family passes to Wonderland in Telford. There will also be a selection of Bloodwise items available to buy with a view to increasing the amount raised.

Sentinel managing director Steve Harris said: “This follows on from a similar bake sale event we put together in aid of Bloodwise before Christmas.

“That went very well and we thought we would give it another go. It is a really worthy cause and does so much good in the fight against blood cancer. Bloodwise funds research and offers support to anyone affected by blood related disorders.

“Our staff excelled themselves with their baking efforts last time and we are hoping they can do so again – it’s something they really like doing.

“In addition to the sale our car will be there filled with Bloodwise balloons and we will be running a competition on the day to guess the amount of balloons in the car.

“The lucky winner of that competition will receive a £20 voucher for Novello Lounge in Southwater.”

Bloodwise is something close to Steve’s heart as he is living with Myelodysplasia, a blood cancer known as MDS, which causes a drop in the number of healthy blood cells.

Bloodwise say there are 230,000 people living with blood cancer in the UK and 38,000 are diagnosed each year – one every 14 minutes.

Mr Harris added: “Fundraising for charities is always vital to their existence and however much they receive they could always do with more.

“Bloodwise is a really important charity because blood cancers affect so many people.

“It’s nice to think that, in our own small way, we are helping the cause and highlighting the work Bloodwise do.

“We hope as many people as possible will turn up on the day, buy the bakes and take part in the other things we are putting on.”